Election Commission of Pakistan sought foreign funding details from PPP, PML (N)

Scrutiny committee of Election Commission (ECP) of Pakistan has sought details of foreign funding from Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Scrutiny committee of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought details of foreign funding from Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.Both the parties being provided the questionnaires, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has already submitted the questionnaire to ECP, the next hearing is on Nov 29.ECP Scrutiny Committee on foreign funding met on Tuesday to discuss the funding to PPP and PML(N).PPP and PML (N) counsels and the applicant Farrukh Habib also appeared before the committee.

Addressing the media outside ECP, Farrukh Habib said that today the 24th meeting of the scrutiny committee was held to discuss the party funding of PML (N), in all these meeting PML (N) unable to answer the questions and failed to satisfy the committee.

"As PML (N) tried to escape in Panama papers case, in the same manner also tried to get rid of the party funding case, but today committee has asked PML (N) to submit the receipts and NIC copies of the persons who have donated" he added.Farrukh Habib said that PML (N) has to answer about foreign funding, Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif would be made accountable.PPP counsel, Shahbaz Khosa while addressing media said that ECP has given 48 hours to PPP for submitting all the documents, the committee will analyze the PPP accounts again on Nov 29."Foreign funding case is being continue against PPP since 2017, we have satisfied the committee, now they have sought the records of 2013 to 2015" he added.Shahbaz Khosa said that PPP has no relation with US based company named PPLC, it is blame on PPP that we have taken funds from this company.