Election Commission of Pakistan starts daily hearing on foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan ECP ) on Tuesday started daily hearing of foreign funding case.

Shah Khawar advocate appeared before the scrutiny committee of the commission on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP had decided to conduct daily hearings of the foreign funding case and fixed November 26 as the date to commence proceedings of the case.