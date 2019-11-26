Election Commission Of Pakistan Starts Daily Hearing On Foreign Funding Case
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:51 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday started daily hearing of foreign funding case
Shah Khawar advocate appeared before the scrutiny committee of the commission on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The ECP had decided to conduct daily hearings of the foreign funding case and fixed November 26 as the date to commence proceedings of the case.