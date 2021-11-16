UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Starts Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Voters Registration In Larkana Distt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan starts revision of electoral rolls, voters registration in Larkana distt

District Election Commissioner Larkana Azizullah Abbasi has on Tuesday announced that the Election Commission of Pakistan has finalized all the arrangements for reviewing the electoral rolls in connection with the Local Body Election and General Election 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Larkana Azizullah Abbasi has on Tuesday announced that the Election Commission of Pakistan has finalized all the arrangements for reviewing the electoral rolls in connection with the Local Body Election and General Election 2023.

In this regard, the verification process of the Election Commission of Pakistan has been started from November 07 so that all the people of Larkana could ensure the registration of their vote.

In the first phase, the process of verification of door-to-door in connection with the verification of electoral rolls will continue from November 07 upto December 06, 2021.

District Election Commissioner Larkana said that in connection with this work 14 Assistant Registration Officers, 89 Supervisors, 630 Certifiers have been posted in Larkana District.

In this work, the District Election Commissioner Larkana will personally review all the electoral rolls.

He said"The second phase will cover the period from January 26, 2022 to March 11, 2022. In this phase, the preliminary drafts of the electoral rolls will be displayed in the designated display center so that the public can inspect them.

" He further said that if the vote was not registered in the electoral roll, voter could register their vote at the permanent or temporary address of the ID card.

"Similarly, if any one voter think that there are voters in the electoral roll who should not be registered in this list, then they can submit objections against them. At this stage, the review officers appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan will decide on the registration, objections and electoral rolls entered in their respective areas."The Election Commission of Pakistan has appealed to the entire nation to cooperate with the verification staff of the Election Commission in this crucial phase of revision of electoral rolls and registration of votes of their families, accuracy of data and removal of Names of deceased voters.

Make sure to send voter CNIC number to 8300 to find out the details of voting via SMS in this regard. Voter will get information about his vote. In order to register to vote and to exercise the right to vote, voter must obtain an CNIC and make his/her CNIC card.

