Election Commission of Pakistan strives to simplify election process: Member ECP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Nisar Ahmed Durrani Tuesday said that the ECP was working on different projects to simplify the election for the contestants and revolutionary measures have been taken by the ECP to ensure holding fair and impartial election.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a program organized by the Election Commission Sindh to celebrate the National Voters' Day at the office of the provincial Election Commission of Sindh here.

Large number of women, NGOs representing eunuchs and members of civil society were in attendance on the occasion.

In his address Nisar Ahmad Durrani said that the ECP is constantly striving to fulfill its responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution and National Voters' Day is also observed in this regard.

The powers enshrined in the Constitution are being exercised under the guidance and leadership of the Chief Election Commissioner, he added.

Member Election Commission said that the total number of registered votes in Sindh province is 25.56 million, including over 11 million female and over 14 million male voters.

He further said that we as a nation would not be able to make rapid progress without fulfilling this national duty.

He said that the ECP desires and making all out efforts to increase the participation of stakeholders in all the relevant matters from voter registration to casting of votes and to bring the turnout rate to a reasonable level.

He said that special attention is being paid to increase the number of polling stations, particularly, to encourage women to exercise their right to vote and we need cooperation of all in this regard.

He said that we need to go door-to-door to create awareness and encourage the people to use the power of the vote.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Saeed Gul also addressed the gathering and said that the ECP believes in inclusive electoral system and has always paid special attention to the registration of women and persons with disabilities.

For this purpose, the Election Commission has formed District Voter education Committees, which are holding various programs in connection with the Voter Awareness Campaign at district level every month with the collaboration of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The mobile registration vans are also extending services in the under-privileged areas which have helped significantly to reduce the gap between male and female voters, he said.

He further said that recently the ECP has started reviewing the electoral rolls in which our staff goes door to door to verify the voters so that the voter's vote can be registered at their permanent or current address as per the law.

He appealed to the people to extend all possible cooperation to the electoral staff so that all error free Electoral Rolls for the 2023 elections could be prepared which is fundamental to the electoral process in any democratic society.