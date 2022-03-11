UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Suspends Membership Of Seven KP MPAs For Non-submission Of Assets' Details

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan on Friday ordered the members of the Assembly who did not submit details of assets with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to leave the House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan on Friday ordered the members of the Assembly who did not submit details of assets with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to leave the House.

Presiding over the proceedings of the House, the Deputy Speaker said that the membership of MPAs who failed to submit their assets' details had been suspended by ECP and they could not attend the proceedings of the House.

He informed the House that membership of MPAs Sanaullah Khan, Wasim Hayat, Ishtiaq Urmar, Fazl Elahi, Sher Azam Wazir, Naseerullah Khan and Syed Iqbal Mian had been suspended.

The Chair asked the members to submit their details of assets with ECP and get their memberships restored otherwise they would not be allowed to sit in the House.

