Election Commission of Pakistan suspends membership of 318 parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday suspended the membership of 318 parliamentarians of National Assembly, provincial assemblies and the Senate for not submitting annual statements of their assets by due date with the commission.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, out of 1,196 members of Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies, as many as 876 members have submitted their details by due date while 318 members failed to submit their statements of assets.

On which, the ECP has stopped 318 members to function as parliamentarians including 70 members of National Assembly, 12 members of Senate, 115 members of Punjab assembly, 40 members of Sindh assembly, 60 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and 21 members of Balochistan assembly.

The commission said that all those members will cease to function who have failed to file their statements of assets and liabilities of their spouse and dependents with immediate effects till such statements are submitted by them.

It said that sub-section (1) of Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 read withsub-rule (1) of rule 137 of the Election Rules, 2017, every member of an assembly and Senate will submit to the commission on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on form B.

It added, the sub-section (3) of Section 137ibid further provides that the Commission shall, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he files the statements of assets and liabilities.