(@FahadShabbir)

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-election PK-7 Swat VI of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has issued notice to KP Minister for Housing Amjad Ali over violation of bye-election's conduct on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :District Monitoring Officer (DMO) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-election PK-7 Swat VI of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has issued notice to KP Minister for Housing Amjad Ali over violation of bye-election's conduct on Wednesday.

The notice said that the provincial minister has participated and addressed a public meeting at Tehsil Kabal District, Swat on 12th June, 2022 as a part of election campaign of PTI candidate Fazal Mawla in PK-7 Swat VI bye-election.

"It is a sheer violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the bye-election," it said.

The provincial minister has been told that under para 17-B of the Code of conduct, the public office holders including President, Prime Minister, Chairman Senate, Deputy Chairman Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of an assembly, Federal ministers, ministers of state, Governor, Chief Minister, Provincial Ministers, Advisors to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, Mayor/Chairman/ Nazim, their deputies shall not participate in election campaign in any manner whatsoever in the election campaign.

He has been asked to appear at the office of the District Monitoring Officer at the office of the District Election Commissioner, Swat, in person or through a Counsel on 17th June, 2022 (Friday) at 10:00 am and clarify position as to why necessary legal action may not be taken against him under the Election Act, 2017 and rules.

In case of failure to appear, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in your defense and the matter will be decided in your absence.