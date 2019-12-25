UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan To Display Voters List On Dec 26

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) would display the voter list at 809 display centers on Thursday in the district where eligible voters can register their votes, delete and make required changes in the voter lists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would display the voter list at 809 display centers on Thursday in the district where eligible voters can register their votes, delete and make required changes in the voter lists.

Regional Election Commissioner, Nazar Abbas told APP that voters lists would be displayed at 284 centers in Rawapindi,226 in chakwal,134 in Attock and 165 in district Jehlum at prominent places.

The citizens of the district can come and make required changes in the voter lists of their families, the single form would be acceptable for review with the copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and the original card should be displayed by the applicant to the staff.

"Every person can locate his/her center and can also locate their voter center by sending CNIC through a message on 8300,"he added.

