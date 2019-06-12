Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections in merged district on July 20

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has decided to hold provincial assembly elections in newly merged districts of the province on July 20, 2019 instead of July 2

The election commission has directed the provincial government to complete all the arrangements for holding the elections besides maintaining law and order situation in the merged districts so that election could be held within the time frame as envisaged in the constitution.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza at Election Commission Secretariat to discuss elections in merged districts and request of KP government to delay the election for further 20-day on security grounds.

Secretary Interior and Secretary Home Affairs KP briefed the meeting no administrative and security issues in the merged districts.

The Election Commission was informed the KP government was seeking delay of 20-day in holding elections in tribal districts to improve administrative affairs as well as strengthening its' planning.

All the participants of the meeting unanimously agreed to postpone the elections for further 20-day after listening KP government's stance.

The meeting was informed that Election Commission has already completed its' preparation to hold elections in the merged districts.