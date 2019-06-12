UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan To Hold Elections In Merged District On July 20

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections in merged district on July 20

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has decided to hold provincial assembly elections in newly merged districts of the province on July 20, 2019 instead of July 2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has decided to hold provincial assembly elections in newly merged districts of the province on July 20, 2019 instead of July 2.

The election commission has directed the provincial government to complete all the arrangements for holding the elections besides maintaining law and order situation in the merged districts so that election could be held within the time frame as envisaged in the constitution.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza at Election Commission Secretariat to discuss elections in merged districts and request of KP government to delay the election for further 20-day on security grounds.

Secretary Interior and Secretary Home Affairs KP briefed the meeting no administrative and security issues in the merged districts.

The Election Commission was informed the KP government was seeking delay of 20-day in holding elections in tribal districts to improve administrative affairs as well as strengthening its' planning.

All the participants of the meeting unanimously agreed to postpone the elections for further 20-day after listening KP government's stance.

The meeting was informed that Election Commission has already completed its' preparation to hold elections in the merged districts.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly July 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

6 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova Police Officers Suspended Over Support for ..

48 seconds ago

PSA must be immediately repealed in IOK: Amnesty

49 seconds ago

RWMC starts anti dengue campaign

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.