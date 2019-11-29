Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections of cantonment boards in next four months: Secretary

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad Friday said that cantonment board's elections would be held in next three to four months after the expiry of terms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad Friday said that cantonment board's elections would be held in next three to four months after the expiry of terms.

Addressing a National Conference on "Electoral Reform", he said, that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was ready to hold Local Government (LG) elections in the provinces.

The secretary said that in order to enhance the voter's turnout, there was a need to provide more facilities to electorate at polling stations.

He said that the out of total 85,000 polling stations in the country, majority of them had no facilities.

Babar Yaqoob said that conditions of polling stations in Balochistan province were worst in terms of provision of facilities to the voters.

He stressed the needs for providing more facilities to special person and women at polling stations.

He said that top most priority of the EC Pakistan would be to encourage women voters to cast their votes in election process and enhance their fresh registration as voters.

He appealed the political parties to motivate their female voters to actively participate in the election process.

He said that ECP and NADRA were jointly working for the registration of female voters.

The Secretary said that ECP had registered about 4.3 million voters before 2018 General Elections.