Election Commission of Pakistan to hold meeting on political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a meeting on the current political situation of the country on April 8 (Friday) at 10 am.

According to Election Commission spokesperson, the Chief Election Commissioner will preside over the meeting.