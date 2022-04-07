Election Commission Of Pakistan To Hold Meeting On Political Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 11:30 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a meeting on the current political situation of the country on April 8 (Friday) at 10 am
According to Election Commission spokesperson, the Chief Election Commissioner will preside over the meeting.