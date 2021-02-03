UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan To Issue Senate Election Schedule On Feb 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:57 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan to issue Senate election schedule on Feb 11

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, the Commission would issue schedule of Senate election on February 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, the Commission would issue schedule of Senate election on February 11.

The Commission in that regard started issuing nomination papers to facilitate the expected candidates from today, an ECP spokesperson said.

He reminded all the political parties and candidates to include their party tickets along with nomination papers, however independent candidates were exempted from any such requirement.

The spokesperson also asked all the contesting candidates to issue a specific account from any branch of scheduled banks for purpose of election expenditures as mentioning of such account number was mandatory.

"As per law it is necessary for every candidate to use only a specific bank account for elections expenses and that candidates are not allowed to use any other bank account for the purpose," he added.

He made it clear that the limit of election expenditure was Rs 1.5 million and asked the contesting candidates to avoid placing extra amount in such bank account.

