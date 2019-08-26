UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan To Launch Awareness Campaign For Increasing Female Voters

Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:44 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan to launch awareness campaign for increasing female voters

The Regional office of the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to start an awareness drive to increase the ratio of female voters in district Manshera for upcoming local bodies election

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Regional office of the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to start an awareness drive to increase the ratio of female voters in district Manshera for upcoming local bodies election.

This was stated by the District Election Commissioner Hamid Nawaz while chairing a meeting of District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) here at his office on Monday.

In the meeting the issues pertaining to the registration of female voters on temporary or permanent address, provision of maximum number of National Computerized Identity Card (CNIC) under Election Act section 27 to the female segment of society and to increase their participation in the electoral process were discussed in depth.

He further said that in the ligh of the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seminars, conferences, training workshops in the education institutions would be organized to this effect, he added.

The ECP would also start a campaign on print, electronic and social media through DVEC to aware the people about the female right to vote in elections and how to increase women participation in the electoral process.

