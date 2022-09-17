UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan To Mull Over Legal Action Against CM KP For Code Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan to mull over legal action against CM KP for code violations

A special meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be held on Monday to mull over possible legal action against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his cabinet for persistent violations of code of conduct for by-elections

A special meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be held on Monday to mull over possible legal action against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his cabinet for persistent violations of code of conduct for by-elections.

A spokesman of ECP said in a statement that the Chief Secretary KP was summoned to appear before the Commission for the use of public machinery in election rallies.

He said the KP government was brazenly using government machinery and helicopters in their public meetings.

The ECP meeting would also review the report of the Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding code of conduct violation by the provincial government.

