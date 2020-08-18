Election Commission of Pakistan to publish updated electoral rolls next month

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would publish nationwide the updated electoral rolls comprising over 110 million voters by next month in order to review the electoral rolls prior to forthcoming local bodies elections

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would publish nationwide the updated electoral rolls comprising over 110 million voters by next month in order to review the electoral rolls prior to forthcoming local bodies elections.

District Election Commissioner and Chairman District Voters education Committee Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Bhutto here on Tuesday while chairing a committee meeting said that voters could check the registration details by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number through SMS to 8300 or at offices of the Registration officers and Assistant Registration Officers where they could submit form for transfer or correction of votes.

Bhutto appealed to committee members to join hands with the Election Commission to create mass awareness for registration and casting of vote. He urged the public to ensure the right entry of their votes as per details entered in CNIC and must exercise their right of franchise in coming local bodies elections.

The meeting decided to launch an early awareness program for registration of votes in the district especially those of woman folk. The committee members proposed to ease the procedure for issuance of news CNIC in the wake of requisite demand for entry of new votes.