UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan To Publish Updated Electoral Rolls Next Month

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:27 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan to publish updated electoral rolls next month

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would publish nationwide the updated electoral rolls comprising over 110 million voters by next month in order to review the electoral rolls prior to forthcoming local bodies elections

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would publish nationwide the updated electoral rolls comprising over 110 million voters by next month in order to review the electoral rolls prior to forthcoming local bodies elections.

District Election Commissioner and Chairman District Voters education Committee Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Bhutto here on Tuesday while chairing a committee meeting said that voters could check the registration details by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number through SMS to 8300 or at offices of the Registration officers and Assistant Registration Officers where they could submit form for transfer or correction of votes.

Bhutto appealed to committee members to join hands with the Election Commission to create mass awareness for registration and casting of vote. He urged the public to ensure the right entry of their votes as per details entered in CNIC and must exercise their right of franchise in coming local bodies elections.

The meeting decided to launch an early awareness program for registration of votes in the district especially those of woman folk. The committee members proposed to ease the procedure for issuance of news CNIC in the wake of requisite demand for entry of new votes.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Women SMS Million

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

15 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews work plan of Ministry ..

45 minutes ago

Lens splash out on Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana

3 minutes ago

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Deni ..

3 minutes ago

Mali govt urges dialogue with soldiers after base ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.