Election Commission Of Pakistan To Receive Briefing On EVMs Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:57 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was informed on Wednesday that the Ministry of Science and Technology would arrange a prototype demo and briefing for it on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was informed on Wednesday that the Ministry of Science and Technology would arrange a prototype demo and briefing for it on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in July.

The ECP meeting, which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, thanked the Ministry of Science and Technology, saying it was committed to work on the use of new technology in elections after having the confidence of all stakeholders, including voters and political parties.

The Commission said it was its constitutional responsibility to win the confidence of all stakeholders and make decisions in consultation with them.

It added the commission would soon start consultation with the political parties.

The ECP also received a briefing on the technical audit report of the internet voting system from the Spanish consultancy firm. The report was prepared by NADRA and the meeting discussed various aspects of the report and compared the NADRA's system with other countries' systems.

The CEC directed to hold a meeting in next week to further discuss the report of a consultant firm.

