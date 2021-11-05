UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan To Start Electoral Rolls Verification Campaign From Sunday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to start electoral rolls verification and authentication campaign from Sunday

According to an ECP statement on Friday, the first phase of the scrutiny of voters list would continue till Dec 6.

Some 142 registration officers have been deployed across the country including one in Islamabad, 42 in Punjab, 30 in Sindh, 35 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 34 in Balochistan for updating of electoral rolls for next general elections of 2023.

Likewise, as many as 2,065 Assistant Registration Officers have been posted to assist registration officers.

All provincial election commissioners would oversee all stages of the revision of electoral rolls in their respective provinces.

The second phase of electoral rolls verification would commence from January 26, next year and continue till March 11.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The public could also use the opportunity to register their complaints for corrections in the list, transfer of their votes to a permanent or temporary address written in their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC).

The voters could add their Names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere.

The review officers would decide about the authenticity of voter lists' objections in their respective areas.

The ECP has asked the people to cooperate in the verification of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300.

ECP also asked the people to ensure getting their CNIC - a prerequisite for registration as a voter and exercising their right to franchise.

