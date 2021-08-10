UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan To Summon Balochistan CS On Failure To Complete Local Body Election Formalities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:57 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan to summon Balochistan CS on failure to complete local body election formalities

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday threatened summoning Balochistan chief secretary in case of failure to complete delimitation and other formalities, for holding local body elections in the province, within one month period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday threatened summoning Balochistan chief secretary in case of failure to complete delimitation and other formalities, for holding local body elections in the province, within one month period.

The meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was apprised by advisor to Balochistan chief minister that the provincial cabinet had decided to amend the local Government laws and complete other formalities for holding local body elections as required after the announcement of census results 2017. The whole process required two to three months.

The CEC told the provincial representatives that the tenure of local Governments were ended on January 27, 2019 and holding fresh elections were mandatory within 120 days of expiry of tenure was constitutional requirement.

This was also violation of the constitution.

Earlier, ECP secretary told the meeting that the ECP has not yet started the delimitation of Constituencies due to non sharing of the number of local councils and Names by the concerned provincial governments. The amendments were required before holding elections as per ECP recommendations.

The KP chief secretary told the forum that the provincial government wanted to hold local body elections in March 2022 due to prevalent covid-19, Muharram, law and order situation and harsh weather in Gilgit-Baltistan. CEC rejected the suggestion (of holding election in March) and directed chief secretary to present the issue before provincial cabinet and informed the ECP about holding elections.

