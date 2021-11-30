UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Urged To Consider Low Voter Turnout In Youth During Past General Elections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan urged to consider low voter turnout in youth during past general elections

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consider low voter turnout in youth observed during the general elections held since 1988

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consider low voter turnout in youth observed during the general elections held since 1988.

Citing estimated data on youth voter turnout collected by Gallup Pakistan over the past eight General Elections since 1988, PILDAT said that the youth voter turnout in the past elections happens to be just 31 percent which is 13 percentage points lower than the average overall voter turnout in these elections, said a news release.

Youth voter turnout is even lower than women voter turnout during the past two elections. Average Youth voter turnout estimates are a mere 31.5 percent compared to 40 percent for women voter turnout and 53 percent for average national voter turnout during the last two elections in 2013 and 2018. "ECP should undertake Constituencies and province with breakdown for gender while carrying out estimation total number of registered voters in the age group of 18 to 29 in the electoral rolls." "Designing and executing special campaigns aimed at educating youth about the importance of participation as a voter. Conducting multiple Exit Polls aimed that to ascertain the level of youth voter turnout in future general elections.

" "Amending the ECP Strategic Plan 2018-2023 to include strategic actions aimed at addressing the low Youth voter turnout. Creating a dedicated wing or at least designating a focal person within the ECP to focus continuous attention on youth participation in electoral process."The data should be made public periodically at least on a yearly basis and conduct research focusing on Youth participation in electoral process to understand the reasons behind extra-ordinarily low youth voter turnout in the country. PILDAT, which has consistently invested in building youth's leadership potential and understanding of the democratic process through 16 Youth Parliaments Pakistan, strongly believes that in order to strengthen Pakistan's electoral process and to make it more inclusive, it is imperative that every state and political entity plays an effective role to increase Youth participation in elections. PILDAT has launched the registration process for young Pakistanis to register to join the 17th�Youth Parliament Pakistan through which 272 young Pakistanis would be selected from equal number of National Assembly constituency across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Young Gallup Women 2018 From

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

11 minutes ago
 Anti-corona vaccination drive being launched in te ..

Anti-corona vaccination drive being launched in ten districts of Balochistan: Az ..

14 seconds ago
 European court condemns Bulgaria for breaching fre ..

European court condemns Bulgaria for breaching freedom of expression

16 seconds ago
 Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall

Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall

17 seconds ago
 Germany's incoming chancellor Scholz backs mandato ..

Germany's incoming chancellor Scholz backs mandatory jabs

19 seconds ago
 BNG Chief calls on COAS; lauds Pakistan's role in ..

BNG Chief calls on COAS; lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.