Election Commission of Pakistan urges masses to verify voter lists before LB elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi urged the people to verify their votes at display centres set up at the ECP offices before upcoming local bodies elections.

He stated that it was a national duty to vote for the country's development after getting Names and constituency verified at display centres before the election so that the public could caste its votes at designated and proper places in the polls.

He expressed these views after visiting regional and district Election Commission offices here on Friday.

Qureshi directed assistant registration officers to guide the public in this connection for correction, exclusion of names at display centres besides filling out forms for the purpose.

Earlier, he visited to regional as well as district offices of the ECP and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the voters verification.

Regional Election Commissioner Shahid Iqbal, District Election Commissioners 1and II, Atif Raheem, and Shaheen Ghazal were also present.