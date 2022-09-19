Election Commission of Pakistan warns of by-elections postponement, if KP govt continues code violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of postponing the by-elections if it continued the violation of code of conduct.

An ECP meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here took strict notice of frequent violation of the election laws, use of government machinery and helicopters by the KP chief minister, ministers and advisers.

THe ECP directed the KP chief secretary and advocate general to convey the provincial government about its zero tolerance of the election laws' violations, vowing that it would exercise its constitutional powers under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution for ensuring equal opportunities to all political parties and candidates in the by-elections.

The Commission also directed the chief secretary to take measures for ensuring peaceful and impartial by-elections in the province.

The ECP decided to hear the code violations case and issue notices to the relevant officials of KP government.

Besides the ECP members, secretary and other senior officers, the KP chief secretary and advocate general also attended the meeting.