UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Warns To Avoid Illegal Practices In Senate Polls

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:07 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan warns to avoid illegal practices in Senate polls

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) hoped on Tuesday that the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices as pointed out in chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) hoped on Tuesday that the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices as pointed out in chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017.

According to an official of ECP, as per code of conduct issued for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voters for Senate elections 2021, they all should abide by all directions and instructions issued from time to time relating to smooth conduct of elections.

Contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters will not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of contesting candidate in any manner.

He said that as per code of conduct the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of the Parliament, judiciary of Pakistan or which defames or brings into ridicule the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

While entering the polling station, each voter will ensure that he or she does not possess mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper.

For purposes of election expenses, a candidate will open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained, a register of receipts and expenditures.

The candidate will not make any transaction towards the election expenses through an account other than the account opened for the purpose and a candidate may open the bank account for election expenses with an amount not exceeding the limit of election expenses provided under section 132. (Section 133 of the Elections Act, 2017)The returned candidate will submit return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five days from the date of election in accordance the sub-section (3) of section 123 of the Act whereas other contesting candidates will submit their election expenses on Form C to Returning Officer within thirty days of the publication of the names of the returned candidates as required under section 134 of the Act, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Mobile Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Bank Independence May 2017 All From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

41 minutes ago

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen ..

44 minutes ago

Blinken Urges Concrete Steps to Prevent Further Vi ..

44 minutes ago

S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Jour ..

54 minutes ago

SIUT to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 12

54 minutes ago

FBI Task Force Expanded Focus Beyond Russia after ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.