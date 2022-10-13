Election Commission of Pakistan working to enhance number of female voters, says official

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and other relevant institutions to encourage women to get their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) for onward registration as voters in electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and other relevant institutions to encourage women to get their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) for onward registration as voters in electoral rolls.

This was said by the ECP's official in a conversation with APP, here on Thursday, also adding that the Commission was also holding awareness workshops on a regular basis in various schools, colleges and universities regarding the importance of voting.

He said the ECP wanted to encourage more women to exercise their right to cast vote.

The ECP official said that electoral rolls had been issued by the Commission and people in each district can check their vote.

"If a person feels his/her name is left, or their particulars are incorrect, corrections can still be made till the announcement of general elections' schedule by the Commission," he said.

District Election Commissioner can enter or correct the vote particulars in each district, he apprised.

He said a person can also send an SMS to the ECP at the number 8300 to check his voting particulars. That person would immediately receive a reply regarding his status, the official added.

Moreover, a person has the option to choose his permanent or temporary address for registering himself as a voter.

Meanwhile, describing the strenuous effort taken to prepare the voters lists, the official credited the hard work of relevant officials of the Commission, who took a year to compile the voters' particulars.

"The ECP is making all out preparations for conducting the next general elections in a fair and transparent manner," he held.