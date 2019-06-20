UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of PakistanP Takes Notice Visit Of Minister To Kurram District

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:55 PM

Election Commission of PakistanP takes notice visit of minister to Kurram district

Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the visit of KP Minister for Tourism Atif Khan to Kurram tribal district in violation of code of conduct as general elections for the provincial assembly in merged area due on July 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the visit of KP Minister for Tourism Atif Khan to Kurram tribal district in violation of code of conduct as general elections for the provincial assembly in merged area due on July 20.

According to an official letter issued by KPECP to District Returning Officer and District Monitoring Officer the commission requested taking necessary action in light of the code of conduct issued by ECP and submit a detail report in the instant matter for further course of action.

It is worth mentioning here that Senior Minister Atif Khan had visited district Kurram and announced construction of three sports stadium, football ground in Kurram.

The minister on the occasion also directed district administration to chalk out a comprehensive plan for development of three identified tourists' sites in the area so that these could be opened for the tourists.

He asked the district government to provide skill facility, restaurants, huts and other basic facilities in the areas for facilitation of tourists, besides promoting cultural and local tradition.

