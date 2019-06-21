UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan's Notice To Prime Minister Strange; Says Dr Fehmida Mirza

Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:17 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan's notice to Prime Minister strange; says Dr Fehmida Mirza

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday said the issuance of show-cause notice by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to Prime Minister Imran Khan over his visit to Ghotki was strange as he went there only to condole his cabinet member's death not for personal motives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday said the issuance of show-cause notice by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to Prime Minister Imran Khan over his visit to Ghotki was strange as he went there only to condole his cabinet member's death not for personal motives.

The notice was merely issued to her party workers while no action was taken against Sindh provincial assembly members who also visited there, she said while speaking to media outside the Parliament flanked by Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab.

The prime minister, she said during his visit to Ghotki did not made any announcement or talked political than why he was given notice, she questioned? The election in Sindh had never been transparent and selected government ruled over there while the officers in the province were also being used for personal gains at district level, she alleged.

She said farmers were being ill-treated, forcing them to the courts despite availability of enough water at Sukkur Barrage.

The Election Commission had not given answer to her single complaint filed by her during last decade, she said.

Kanwal Shauzab also termed the prime minister show cause notice injustice to him and said opposition only came to the Parliament for the issuance of production order otherwise they had no concern with public issues.

