Election Commission Pakistan Completes Scrutiny Of Candidates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Election Commission on Tuesday completed the scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates contesting for the senate election due on November 26 and released final list of the three intending candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the list Zeeshan Khanzada, son of Khanzada Khan from PTI, Hidayatullah Khan, son of Pir Muhammad Khan from ANP and Farzand Ali Khan, son of Sarbiland Khan from PPP have filed nomination papers for the general senate seat.

The scrutiny process of nomination papers was completed and the final list of candidates released.

The Senate seat had fallen vacant after PPP Senator Khanzada Khan from Mardan district resigned from the Upper House of the parliament.

Khanzada Khan's son Zeeshan Khanzada, who joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf two days before the resignation of his father, has been allotted the Senate ticket.

Khanzada Khan had also served as provincial president of PPP.

