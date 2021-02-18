UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Played Role As B-team Of Sindh Govt, Alleges PTI Spokesman

Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:18 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi and MPA- Sindh Jamal Siddiqui while condemning the rejection of a petition to issue production orders of Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that the Election Commission played its role as a B-team of the Sindh government in the by-elections.

He said that the production orders were the right of every parliamentarian.

He said that the non-issuance of the orders were appearantly example of Sindh government's slavery.

The Election Commission was playing the role of B-team of the provincial government, he alleged adding that the Commission remained fail in the conduct of by-elections in the province.

Jamal said that the Commission also remained biased in the by-elections.

He said that PPP wanted to push Haleem Adil to wall in view of Senate elections.

He urged the Sindh High Court to take action on the situation.

