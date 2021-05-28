Election Commission pledges on time elections in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJKEC) on Friday reaffirmed that the Commission would fulfill its responsibility for holding free, fair and transparent general elections well within time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJKEC) on Friday reaffirmed that the Commission would fulfill its responsibility for holding free, fair and transparent general elections well within time.

According to a Press Release issued by the spokesman of the Commission here, the EC is progressively making necessary arrangements for holding upcoming General Election 2021 of the state legislative assembly in pursuant to Article 22(4) of the AJK Interim Constitution 1974 and election laws for the time being in force.

The statement added that general election shall be held within a period of sixty days immediately preceding the day on which five years term of the Assembly is due to expire latest by 29th July 2021.

It further stated that AJKEC has already made necessary preparations including the preparations and printing of electoral rolls of 33 Constituencies located within the AJK territory. "Electoral Rolls for 12 seats of Jammu and Kashmir Refugees settled in Pakistan shall be published in final shape before 31th May 2021. All necessary arrangements are, therefore, made up for holding of forthcoming General Election 2021 within Constitutional time-frame", the spokesman added.

It pointed out that Executive Authorities of Government of AJK have been advised to provide needful administrative, financial and logistic support to the Commission on emergent basis as envisaged by the Constitution and Election Laws without any slightest lapse on their part.

The timeline for holding General Election 2021 is expressively determined under the provisions of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution 1974 which shall be followed.

There is absolutely no provision or a chance to cause delay in holding the General Election beyond Constitutional timeline and framework and such cannot be done in any case in view of sacrosanct provisions of the Constitution and the Election Laws.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Election Commissioner has also categorically stated that general elections will be held within the prescribed period mentioned in the constitution. If any confusion or speculation contrary to the aforesaid Constitutional provisions is spreaded through different means of communication including social media should be avoided in the best of public interest and supremacy of the Constitution and Laws.

Amongst many precautionary measures to maintain law and order situation, the Election Commission in its meeting held here on Wednesday (26 May 2021) has categorically advised that Chief Secretary and other Executive Authorities should immediately request to NCOC for enhancing vaccination campaign with-in AJK to ensure that the masses should stay protected while assembling at the polling stations.

The Participants of the meeting Additional Chief Secretary (gen), Inspector General Police and Secretary Finance ensured their full support and co-operation to implement all the directions issued by the Election Commission to conduct free, fair and impartial elections.

The Election Commission further decided to increase number of polling stations due to fear of Covid-19 spread and directed that SOPs shall be observed in the letter and spirit.