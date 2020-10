Election Commission releases priority list of party candidates against reserved seats

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission released the priority list of party candidates against reserved seats for Technocrats and Women.

According to priority list,PTI top 3 candidates for Technocrat Seats are Akbar Ali , Hashmatullah , Muhammad Shaifullah . Similarly PTI top 3 candidates for Women Seats are Kaneez Fatima,Suriya Muhammad Zaman, Dilshad Bano.

PPP 3 candidates for Technocrat seats are Muhammad Ali Akhtar, Ali Haider ,Ghulam Shahzad .PPP top 3 candidates for women seats are Sadia Danish,Shereen Fatima,Alia Babra Malik.

PML-N top 3 candidates for Technocrat seats are Aurangzab Advocate , Niyat Bahadur,Bahadur Ali Khan.PML-N top 3 candidates for women seats are Sanam Bibi,Hameeda Saqib, Raheela.

JUI-F top 3 candidates for technocrat seats are Moulana Attaullah Shahab ,Moulana Abdul Karim, Mufti Nazir Ullah. JUI-F top 3 candidates for women seats are Lujain,Mehar Angez, Mehnaz Wali.

ITP(Islami Tehrik Pakistan) top 3 candidates for Technocrats seats are Muhammad Yousuf ,Muhammad Ali Quaid ,Munir Hussain .ITP Top 3 candidates for Women seats are Sumera, Zakia ,Kulsoom Khatoon.

Candidates of MWM for Technocrats seats are Ali Muhammad,Akbar Ali ,Wilayat Ali Khan .MWM Top 3 candidates for Women Seats are Bibi Salima ,Chanda Zehrah.

PML-Q top 3 candidates for Technocrats seatsare Assadullah Khan Advocate ,Ghulam Abbas, Asif Ahmed . Similarly,PML-Q top 3 candidates for Women Seats are Gulshan Jan, Kainat Dilfraz,Noor Ul Ain.