UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Serves Notice To Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission served notice to Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi for visiting different polling stations, conducting press conferences in limits of the constituency and illegal raid along with supporters.

According to District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar, " Except the voters, candidates or duly authorized election agents, no one without a valid pass from Election Commission or Provincial Election Commission, District Returning Officers, or Returning Officer concerned shall enter the polling station". The election commissioner instructed Shah Mahmood Qureshi to refrain from visiting the polling stations.

The Election Commission asked Qureshi to explain his position within 24 hours.

