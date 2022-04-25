Election Commission should not be made controversial: Bar leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Elected leaders of lawyers' bodies have demanded that the Election Commission should not be made controversial as it would be a conspiracy against the country.

At a joint press conference held here on Monday, the bar leaders expressed their complete support to the Election Commission and said that it was comprised of honest and competent persons.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Hafeezur Rehman, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Sardar Akbar Dogar and others addressed the press conference.

Ahsan Bhoon said that former prime minister Imran Khan was expressing distrust over the Election Commission which was appointed by him.

He demanded the government to fill the two vacant seats in the Election Commission immediately. He said that political parties could criticize the courts' verdicts but no criticism of courts would be tolerated.

He said that the Supreme Court did excellent work for supremacy of law and constitution in the recent days but a group was spewing venom against the judiciary on social media, which was condemnable. He said that if the democratic system was derailed then it would be a loss for every one.

Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Hafeezur Rehman and Lahore High Court Bar Association President Sardar Akbar Dogar demanded to stop criticism of judges and their families immediately.