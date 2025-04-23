Election Commission Striving To Eliminate Gender Gap In Electoral Rolls
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 08:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Muhammad Fareed Afridi has said that commission is striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls.
He was addressing a meeting of Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group held at office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday.
The meeting was aimed at facilitating women in obtaining their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).
Meeting was attended by Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan, representatives from NADRA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Commission and civil society organizations.
Fareed Afridi said that fifth phase of Inclusive Women CNIC & Voter Registration Campaign has been launched recently by Election Commission to reduce gender gap in electoral rolls.
He told that previous four phases of the campaign have promoted equal electoral participation for women and other marginalized groups. He emphasized that democracy flourishes when every voice is heard and every citizen is given the opportunity to shape their future through their vote.
He also told that Election Commission has successfully reduced the gender gap in electoral rolls from 11.
8% to 7.4% as of January 2025 which is a clear testament to the tireless efforts of the commission. He congratulated all stakeholders who worked diligently during the previous four phases of the campaign.
He said that Election Commission has also developed a five-year action plan to ensure greater inclusion and representation of women and marginalized communities. He reiterated that campaign is not merely a publicity drive, but it is a joint legal obligation of Election Commission and NADRA.
On the occasion, Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem emphasized the need for joint efforts to ensure the registration and participation of every citizen especially women and marginalized groups in the electoral process.
Representatives from civil society forwarded their suggestions and assured full support to Election Commission in its campaign for registering underrepresented communities particularly women.
Deputy Director NADRA, Shahid Khan briefed the participants about special measures taken to facilitate public especially women, transgender persons and senior citizens.
