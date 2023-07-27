Election Commission summons meetings to expedite LG elections in Punjab, Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for an important meeting on August 2nd to discuss the dates of local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for an important meeting on August 2nd to discuss the dates of local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad.

A notification has been sent to the Secretary of Interior, the Inspector General of Islamabad, and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad to attend the meeting.

Likewise, the Election Commission of Pakistan has also summoned an important meeting on August 3rd, Thursday, to finalise the date and schedule for LG elections in Punjab.

The invited participants for this meeting include the Chief Minister of Punjab, Chief Secretary of Punjab, Inspector General of Punjab, and Secretary of Local Government Punjab.

Election Commission has already completed delimitation of constituencies in Islamabad and Punjab as per the law.

Both meetings will assess all necessary measures to ensure the certainty of LG elections in both regions, and dates for conducting these elections will be determined through consultations.

The Election Commission's persistent efforts over the past three years have resulted in the successful completion of all stages of LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Likewise, administrative preparations and constituency delimitation in Punjab and Islamabad have also been finalized. The Election Commission aims to expedite LG elections in Punjab and Islamabad to ensure the establishment of local government bodies across the entire country.