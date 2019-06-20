UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Takes Notice Of PM Visit To Ghotki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:04 PM

Election Commission takes notice of PM visit to Ghotki

Provincial Election Commission has issued notice to Prime Minister (PM) for violating code of conduct and sought reply from him within seven days

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Provincial Election Commission has issued notice to Prime Minister (PM) for violating code of conduct and sought reply from him within seven days.Taking notice on the application of PPP leader Abdul Razzaq Patafi, the provincial election commission has declared PM Imran Khan has committed violation of code of conduct clause 17.

According to election commission election is going to be held in constituency 205 Ghotki on July 18.

After the announcement of schedule of election, PM, governors, ministers and member of assemblies cannot visit the respective constituency. Imran Khan had visited the constituency despite restrictions.Election Commission has issued notice to PM Imran Khan for breaching electoral code of conduct besides directing him to file reply within seven days failing which the application will be forwarded to election commission of Pakistan for further action.

