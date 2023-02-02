Election commission to announce Punjab polls; asks governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the date of polls in Punjab in consultation with the stakeholders.

In separate letters to the Secretary ECP, Speaker Punjab Assembly and former Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday, he maintained that the office of the Governor was not to determine date of the elections in Punjab as per the law.

The contents of Governor's letter read: 'Provincial Assembly stood dissolved in terms of Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution by efflux of time stipulated therein, and not by the order of the Punjab Governor. Therefore, clause 3 of Article 105 of the Constitution does not apply in this situation'.

The Governor Punjab said "The election process is to now take place in accordance with Article 224 read with Clause (3) of Article 218 of the Constitution and the applicable provisions of the Elections Act, 2017. Given the existing security and economic situation of the country, Election Commission of Pakistan may like to consult with all the relevant stakeholders as the date for the general elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab is fixed, and take the further necessary action according to the constitution, so as to ensure that conditions for holding the elections in a transparent and fair manner are duly met.

"While in the letter to the former parliamentary leader PTI Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said whilst you have broached the matter of appointment of a date for conducting elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, after it got dissolved on 14-01-2023 under Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it may be appreciated that the dissolution took place by operation of law, and not by the Punjab Governor. Please note that there was no such order issued as mentioned by you in para-2 of your latter under reference. The letters also stated that my office will discharge its responsibilities and duties in line with the constitution and law, as and when required.