Election Commission To Announce Unofficial Results Of Cantonment Boards' Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Election Commission would announce preliminary results of upcoming Cantonment board elections on the evening of the election day of September 12, said spokesman of the commission in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the unofficial results would be announced by relevant presiding officers at the polling station after the end of polling.

While the returning officer would announce unofficial results of all polling stations of each ward on the election day. While polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm on September 12, sans any break, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Election Commission had already banned the announcement of development schemes (in cantonment areas) on July 12 and July 27 with the issuance of notification of election programme, and directed provincial election commissioners to ensure compliance of code of conduct and execution of development projects.

