Election Commission To Conduct Training For DRO's, RO's

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Election Commission to conduct training for DRO's, RO's

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The one-day training session for District Returning Officers (DROs) will take place on Tuesday in Peshawar.

The Provincial EC of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will visit the session, where DROs will take their oaths of office and address the gathering.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 160 Returning Officers and 36 District Returning Officers are undergoing training at the divisional level. Senior officers from the EC are serving as trainers for the sessions.

