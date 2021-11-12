Election Commission urges public to verify their votes

Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Ahmed Kalwar in an announcement said that like other parts of the country, the verification process of election roll has started from November 7, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Ahmed Kalwar in an announcement said that like other parts of the country, the verification process of election roll has started from November 7, 2021.

Announcement said that the verified posted staff of Election Commission of Pakistan would visit each house of all districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division and according to present election roll would verify the particulars of voters, make corrections, entry of new voters and would exclude all the Names of those voters who have expired. In this regard Regional Election Commissioner has appealed general public to extend all possible cooperation with verified posted staff of Election Commissioner of Pakistan so that the election rolls could be prepared properly and without any error.

He said that this process of verification of election roll would continue till December 6, 2021.

He said that in case of any difficulty being faced by voters or public can contact Regional Election Commissioner SBA at Phone 0244381130, Deputy Election Commissioner at Phone 02449370247, District Election Commissioner Sanghar at Phone 0234920262 an District Election Commissioner Naushahro Feroze at Phone 0242920230.