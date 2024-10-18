Open Menu

Election Commission Voices Discontent Over Apex Court’s Reserved Seats Ruling: Former Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Pervez Rashid said on Friday that the Election Commission is discontented with the apex court's ruling on reserved seats

Speaking to media outside Parliament House, Pervez Rashid stressed that the Election Commission's decision on reserved seats will be vital, given the numerous questions raised by the court's ruling.

“We will see what decision the Election Commission makes, as there are many questions arising from the [court's] verdict,” he said.

He emphasized that the Supreme Court's decision has raised several questions, and both the Election Commission and independent lawyers have expressed concerns.

Rashid pointed out that, as a constitutional body, the Election Commission must now make a decision, and that decision should be acceptable to everyone.

He added that the allocation of special seats is within the Commission's authority, and their decision will be definitive.

