Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to review measures local body election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Muhammad Raziq visited Zhob District in connection with the September 12 Cantonment board local body elections to review its measures.

He also presided over a meeting with the District Election Commissioner at the Deputy Commissioner's Office regarding arrangements for cantonment elections.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Shehak Baloch briefed the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan regarding the election arrangements.

DSP Zhob Sikandar Khan Tareen and Major Omar of Pakistan Army who were present in the meeting apprised the Provincial Election Commissioner about the security arrangements in the election and said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Cantonment Board elections.

On which the Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction.

The meeting was also attended by District Returning Officer Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Zhob Rohana Gul, Returning Officer Cantonment Election Zameer Hussain, ADC Jarullah and Election Officer Zhob Akhlaq Ahmed.