UrduPoint.com

Election Commissioner Balochistan Visits Zhob To Review Measures Local Body Election

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to review measures local body election

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Muhammad Raziq visited Zhob District in connection with the September 12 Cantonment Board local body elections to review its measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Muhammad Raziq visited Zhob District in connection with the September 12 Cantonment board local body elections to review its measures.

He also presided over a meeting with the District Election Commissioner at the Deputy Commissioner's Office regarding arrangements for cantonment elections.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Shehak Baloch briefed the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan regarding the election arrangements.

DSP Zhob Sikandar Khan Tareen and Major Omar of Pakistan Army who were present in the meeting apprised the Provincial Election Commissioner about the security arrangements in the election and said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Cantonment Board elections.

On which the Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction.

The meeting was also attended by District Returning Officer Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Zhob Rohana Gul, Returning Officer Cantonment Election Zameer Hussain, ADC Jarullah and Election Officer Zhob Akhlaq Ahmed.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Army Local Body Elections Zhob September

Recent Stories

AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

1 minute ago
 Two more COVID-19 patients die, 249 test positive ..

Two more COVID-19 patients die, 249 test positive in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 UK Buys 35 Million More Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 V ..

UK Buys 35 Million More Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for 2022

1 minute ago
 Dacoit shot dead in police encounter

Dacoit shot dead in police encounter

1 minute ago
 Bashir Muhammad appointed HEC Lahore Incharge

Bashir Muhammad appointed HEC Lahore Incharge

5 minutes ago
 OLD SAU student donates books to varsity's library ..

OLD SAU student donates books to varsity's library

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.