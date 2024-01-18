Open Menu

Election Commissioner Engages In Security Talks With IGP Regarding Polling

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 10:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah held a detailed discussion with IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, focusing on the comprehensive polling process and security measures implemented for the upcoming general election in 2024.

During the meeting, the IGP informed the Election Commissioner about the dedicated efforts of senior officers to establish a foolproof security plan for all polling stations and Constituencies across the province. This plan encompasses the safety of not only candidates and voters but also polling staff and essential materials, including ballot boxes and papers.

Emphasizing collaboration, Raja stated that the police are actively coordinating with stakeholders and, notably, other law enforcement agencies to finalize the proposed security plan for the forthcoming general election.

Expressing confidence and satisfaction, the Election Commissioner Sindh conveyed his trust in the election security arrangements and pledged full cooperation in ensuring the success of the process.

