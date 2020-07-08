UrduPoint.com
Election Commissioner Invite All Parties For Consultation On Upcoming Election

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

Election Commissioner invite all parties for consultation on upcoming election

Chief Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan invited all political parties heads for consultation on election which was scheduled on 18 August

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan invited all political parties heads for consultation on election which was scheduled on 18 August.

According to a press release issued from EC office GILGIT Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan has called all parties conference on July 9 and invited the regional party heads for developing consensus regarding election related issues.

In APC the Chief Election Commissioner would discuss with the parties heads regarding election arrangements and their opinions and demands for holding election in due time,Press release added.

Election Commissioner issued advice to NADRA and deputy commissioners of all districts of GB to ensure early making of electoral lists.

