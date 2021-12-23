UrduPoint.com

Election Commissioner Of Pakistan Notifies Tarin As Senator

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Election Commissioner of Pakistan notifies Tarin as senator

The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the notification of Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, of being elected as senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the notification of Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, of being elected as senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ECP, the commission has published the name of the candidate returned elected as a result of bye-election to the Senate against a general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fallen vacant owing to the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Muhammad Ayub Afridi, for the un-expired term of office, which is due to expire on March 11, 2024.

