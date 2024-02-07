Open Menu

Election Commissioner Sharifullah Visits 'Display Centre'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh on Wednesday visited the 'Display Centre' in District South of the metropolis.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sardar Nazar Abbas and Commissioner Karachi Muhammed Saleem Rajput accompanied him.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah reviewed the delivery of election materials for the general elections in 2024.

He also asked questions to the staff present at the display centre.

