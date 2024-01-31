Election Commissioner Sindh Reviews Ballot Papers, Election Material Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the delivery of ballot papers and election material for the general elections scheduled for February 08, in the metropolis.
He reviewed the arrangements along with Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sardar Nazar Abbas, District Election Commissioner Karachi West Ahmad Nadeem Sheikh and District Election Commissioner Keamari Humaira Bint e Muaz in districts West and Keamari.
Sharifullah during the review instructed the polling staff to perform their duties responsibly and honestly.
He said that all matters related to the elections must be resolved in line with election rules and through the handbook provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The Provincial Election Commissioner along with Joint Provincial Election Commissioner also visited the storage place of ballot papers and other sensitive election material.
He directed the polling staff to fully implement the instructions of the Election Commission regarding the delivery of election materials, transport and security arrangements.
The Provincial Election Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the general elections 2024 in Karachi.
