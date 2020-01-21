Election Commissioner Sindh visits display centers set up for registration of vote

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commissioner Sindh, Javed Khan Afridi on Tuesday visited different display centers set up for the registration of votes as per permanent, temporary addresses mentioned in the CNIC

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commissioner Sindh, Javed Khan Afridi on Tuesday visited different display centers set up for the registration of votes as per permanent, temporary addresses mentioned in the CNIC.

According to details, district election office Tharparkar has established 129 such centers in the district for eligible voters aiming to register votes.

He advised the desirous persons to get information in this regard by sending their CNIC number on 8300 or on website of Election Commission of Pakistan www.ecp.gov.pk.

The staff of District Election Commissioner Tharparkar Syed Amir Hussain Shah was also accompanied with him.