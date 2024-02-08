Election Commissioner Visits Polling Stations To Assess Electoral Process
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan on Thursday conducted a comprehensive visit to various polling stations in Peshawar to assess the electoral process.
Accompanied by SSP Operation Kashif Abbasi, Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmed Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir.
Shamshad Khan engaged in discussions with polling staff in Faqirabad and Gul Bahar, emphasizing their crucial responsibilities.
Shamshad Khan interacted with present polling agents, discussing electoral procedures, and commended them for their courteous involvement in the election process. He directed them to fulfil their duties with utmost responsibility.
The Election Commissioner also engaged in a positive conversation with media representatives, highlighting the importance of democratic participation at polling stations for the country's stability and progress.
Expressing satisfaction with the election arrangements, he appealed to the public to exercise their voting rights responsibly, contributing to the consolidation of democratic practices and the nation's prosperity.
Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan briefed on these interactions during the visit, emphasizing the Election Commissioner's commitment to ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.
