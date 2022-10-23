(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz women wing KPK secretary information Faiza Malik Advocate Sunday said that the Election Commission's decision against Imran Niazi was a victory of truth and had exposed his real face in front of the masses.

She expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The Secretary Information women wing further said how a person who had looted Tosha Khan will face the public again. She said Imran Khan himself had fallen into the pit dug for political opponents and that the real face of PTI was exposed before the nation.

Faiza Malik said that Imran Khan did not give any receipts of Tosha Khana to the Election Commission. She said that the Election Commission is a constitutional and independent body and they gave a unanimous historical decision under the constitution and law.

The information secretary of PML-N KP women wing said that the people of Pakistan still love Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and the time is not far when he will return to his homeland and will lead the country on the path of development again.