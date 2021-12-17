UrduPoint.com

Election Committee Gets Control Of BPC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Committee has got control of Bahawalpur Press Club after the schedule for elections for BPC for year 2021-22 was announced here.

The election committee comprising chairman, Rana Mahboob and members, Qasim Bhatti and Shakeel Taskeen has started functioning to make arrangements for conducting annual elections at Bahawalpur Press Club here.

The committee announced schedule for the elections 2021-22.

Candidates can get their nomination forms by December 17 and submit them with the committee by December 19. The first voters list will be displayed on December 20. The nomination forms will be scrutinized on December 21. The list of candidates will be displayed on December 23. Polling for elections will be held on December 30.

