UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Concludes Peacefully

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

Election concludes peacefully

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The election for AJK constituency LA-35 (Jammu-II) was held peacefully at 15 polling stations in the district.

There were total 8901 registered voters, including 3742 female registered voters of J&K refugees in Hafizabad district.

The administration had made foolproof security arrangements at all the polling stations including five sensitive stations where Elite Force was deputed and CCTV cameras were also installed. Except some minor scuffles between voters of different parties the polling concluded peacefully.

There were 11 contestants but the main contest was between Ch. Muhammad Ismail Gujjar of PML-N and Maqbool Ahmad of PTI.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hafizabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Refugee

Recent Stories

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

3 minutes ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

33 minutes ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

48 minutes ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

2 hours ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.