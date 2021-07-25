Election concludes peacefully

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The election for AJK constituency LA-35 (Jammu-II) was held peacefully at 15 polling stations in the district.

There were total 8901 registered voters, including 3742 female registered voters of J&K refugees in Hafizabad district.

The administration had made foolproof security arrangements at all the polling stations including five sensitive stations where Elite Force was deputed and CCTV cameras were also installed. Except some minor scuffles between voters of different parties the polling concluded peacefully.

There were 11 contestants but the main contest was between Ch. Muhammad Ismail Gujjar of PML-N and Maqbool Ahmad of PTI.